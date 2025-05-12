In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Friday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed what should become a major scandal leftover for him to clean up by his predecessor, Jennifer Granholm.

In the video clip below, Wright details how Granholm and officials in the DOE’s energy loans office triggered a process last November that wound up looting the U.S. Treasury for many billions of dollars across the 76 days between Election Day on November 5 and President Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Much of the money flowed into 501 c3 “non-profit” organizations, some of which were created solely to benefit from this program.

You just cannot make this stuff up, trust me on this.