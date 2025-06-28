Writing at the New York Post, Energy Secretary Chris Wright touts the benefits Americans will see from provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill, especially those aimed at ending wasteful subsidies for wind and solar power, which he says are “fleecing America” to waste billions of dollars in precious capital resources on generation technologies that have been “particularly wasteful and counterproductive.”

It’s an interesting perspective from an Energy Secretary who actually understands energy.

Here’s an excerpt from the piece: