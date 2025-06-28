Chris Wright: How the Big Beautiful Bill will lower energy costs, shore up the electric grid — and unleash American prosperity
Writing at the New York Post, Energy Secretary Chris Wright touts the benefits Americans will see from provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill, especially those aimed at ending wasteful subsidies for wind and solar power, which he says are “fleecing America” to waste billions of dollars in precious capital resources on generation technologies that have been “particularly wasteful and counterproductive.”
It’s an interesting perspective from an Energy Secretary who actually understands energy.
Here’s an excerpt from the piece:
How much would you pay for an Uber if you didn’t know when it would pick you up or where it was going to drop you off? Probably not much.
Yet this is the same effect that variable generation sources like wind and solar have on our power grids.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.