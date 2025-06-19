Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced an ambitious plan to have three small modular reactors (SMRs) built and producing power at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) by July 4, 2026. This initiative was revealed during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on June 18, 2025, aligning with President Donald Trump’s executive orders to boost domestic nuclear energy development.

Share

Here is a clip of Sec. Wright’s Q&A with Senator John Barrasso, followed by a transcript: