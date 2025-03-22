During an interview on CNBC Friday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright bluntly told the truth about what he calls the “quasi-religion” of net-zero by 2050: It’s nonsense.

Here’s the clip, followed by a transcript for those who like to read stuff:

Transcript:

Net zero by 2050, of course, is just nonsense. It's an activist thing. And it's a top-down, big-government justification to do mostly anti-human things. But what I will say, maybe not to the climate activists, but to the thoughtful people about climate change, we will follow the math and the science and be honest about the trade-offs here. Everything in life has trade-offs. If you can reduce greenhouse gas emissions without raising prices or reducing human freedom, that's a big win. And that's what the rise of U.S. shale gas has done by growing LNG export. We share that economic and reduced greenhouse gas benefit with the world, but we're going to treat things like they're real serious topics and not a quasi-cult religion where will justify anything in the name of climate change, even when it's reversing of benefits from climate change as the Biden administration did with the LNG pause. Return of common sense, I should say.

[End]

That is all.