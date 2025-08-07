Caitlan Collins is pretty much the worst gotcha-style propagandist working on television today. Her favorite ruse is to pose a question by first saying something like, “many are saying,” or “critics contend,” as if she’s performed a personal survey before conducting an interview.

Last week, Collins found out the hard way that that ruse doesn’t work with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who called her out on it, challenging her to specifically identify the persons to whom she was supposedly referring. Obviously, Collins couldn’t do it, because no such persons exist.