In a Thursday interview with Bloomberg, Energy Secretary Chris Wright addressed a variety of energy-related issues facing America and the world, and also congratulated Bill Gates for his belated lurch into the world of reality where the debate over climate alarmism is concerned.
Among other issues, Wright addressed:
A potential deal to export Alaskan oil and gas to China in the near future.
The need to restart oil and gas exploration in Alaska.
Actions DOE and other parts of the Trump administration are taking to address rising power utility costs.
The need to accelerate the build-out of energy-related infrastructure.
Onerous regulatory actions coming from the EU.
Negotiations on a deal with Korea to buy more U.S. oil and natural gas.
Plans for a public/private partnership with Westinghouse to accelerate new nuclear generating capacity.
His recent conversations with billionaire Bill Gates on energy and climate, and Gates’s sudden change of narrative on climate alarmism.
And more.
