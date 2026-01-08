Energy Secretary Chris Wright did a double-segment hit with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Thursday morning and added to what he said yesterday on the topic of Venezuela.

I found a couple of Wright’s quotes especially interesting:

“The interest is just tremendous,” Wright said, referring to US oil company interest in getting back into Venezuela’s oil sector. “I was on CNN yesterday, they were saying ‘no one would want to go back to Venezuela!’ Oh, my gosh, my phone is blowing up with people saying, ‘hey, I got an interest. How can I do this?’”

That first quotes aligns completely with my contention, first written about here last Saturday, that the big US companies would of course be completely interested in getting back into Venezuela under the right conditions. It’s a no-brainer to anyone who understands the key motivators for these corporate management teams and their long-term planning.

Again, is any of this going to be easy? No. Will it be expensive? You betcha. Will companies have to overcome an array of difficulties, delays, and possible roadblocks to get things done. Yep - they do it every day all over the world. But do the costs and difficulties outweigh the potential prize? Don’t be ridiculous.

There is much, much more in the transcript which follows this 21-minute video clip. Enjoy!

Maria Bartiromo: [00:00:00] Christopher Wright, meeting with oil executives in Miami yesterday, discussing the Trump administration’s plans to sell Venezuelan oil indefinitely and rebuild the country’s oil infrastructure. President Trump says Venezuela will turn over what had been sanctioned oil that’s up to 50 million barrels of high quality oil sold at market prices and controlled by the United States. Here’s the Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday. [00:00:24][24.6]

Marco Rubio: [00:00:27] Part of that stabilization and the reason why we understand and believe that we have the strongest leverage possible is our quarantine. As you’ve seen today, two more ships were seized. We are in the midst right now and in fact about to execute on a deal to take all the oil, they have oil that is stuck in Venezuela. They can’t move it because of our quarantine and because it’s sanctioned. We are gonna take between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil. We’re gonna sell it in the marketplace at market rates, not at the discounts Venezuela was getting. That money will then be handled in such a way that we will control how it dispersed in a way that benefits the Venezuelan people, not corruption, not the regime. [00:01:00][32.6]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:01:02] Joining me now is the Secretary of Energy, Christopher Wright. Mr. Secretary, thank you so much for being here. And I know that you’ve spoken with the oil executives. The president is expected to meet with oil executives about Venezuela tomorrow. Can you walk us through the plan here? A lot of people are scratching their heads saying, how is it possible that the U.S. Can go into Venezuela and take over the oil infrastructure and say that we’re gonna be there, quote unquote, indefinitely? Tell us about the plans. [00:01:30][27.7]

Chris Wright: [00:01:32] Yes, Maria. Thank you. Yeah, this is a perfect example of President Trump just looking around and saying what we’ve done for the last 25 years hasn’t worked. Venezuela’s continued to spiral down, causing growing problems in our country. They’ve exported 8 million desperate citizens out of their country. You know, some of them great hardworking Americans now, of course, but a lot of them criminals, people in drug running, people People in desperate situations, they’ve hurt the world oil markets by collapsing their own production. They’ve replaced their oil revenue with drug running revenue and Russian and Iranian partnership. This has been not good for the Western Hemisphere, not good from America, and we’ve just seen it happen. He said, we got to do something different. This is a fixable problem. This was one of the wealthiest, most successful nations on earth, a tremendous American ally 30, 40, 50 years ago, and it should be able to be brought back to that way. You know, there were negotiations with Maduro to make an agreement with him to, you know, stop the nonsense and move the right direction. He wouldn’t be constructive in doing that. He’s, you knows, 25 page unsealed indictment. You can read all of the crimes Maduro and his wife were involved in. And he was extracted, and again, in an absolutely brilliant military operation. And now we’re talking with the other, the interim authorities in Venezuela, and saying, look, we’ve blockaded your oil. You’re not going to be able to sell any oil and continue this criminal enterprise, or you can work with the United States. And of course, they’re choosing, maybe we should work with United States, so that oil, we’re allowing it to flow again, it’s marketed by the United State’s government, the money is going to flow into accounts. And of, course they’ll get greater oil revenue than they were getting before. And then that money will be funded back to Venezuela. And now we’ve got nice aligned incentives. Let’s end the criminality and the displacement and the destructive behavior towards American citizens and try to get Venezuela going in the right direction again. This would be a huge win for the Western Hemisphere, a huge one for America and Americans and of course a giant win for Venezuelans. What’s not to like? [00:03:42][130.0]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:03:43] How much is this contingent on him actually being charged? I know he was indicted, but he’s gonna go to trial, right? [00:03:49][6.1]

Chris Wright: [00:03:52] Oh, he will go to trial. He will go to trial, but look, he has been not just like looking the other way. He has been actively involved in drug running for over a decade. You know, smuggling arms, working with our with our adversaries. The record against Maduro is quite extensive. President Biden had a 15 million dollar bounty on his head. [00:04:16][24.3]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:04:18] But that’s incredible. And I know that having more oil on the market is also, you know, meeting the president’s goal of getting oil prices down. The Wall Street Journal reporting that the president thinks that he can get oil down to $50 a barrel through some of these actions, right? Is that the goal here, to get prices down as well? [00:04:38][20.3]

Chris Wright: [00:04:41] Yes, of course. I mean, since President Trump has been elected, oil prices are down more than 20 percent. That lowers the price of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, travel, and all the other goods. Everything depends on oil, everything. You push the price oil down, you push prices down. President Trump is done that domestically, made it easier to produce oil in the United States. That’s fantastic. He sent the message to our allies in the Middle East around the world that we want a better energized world. As opposed to chasing some climate change demon and doing everything to stand in the way of energy production which just made everything more expensive around the world and by the way did nothing about global greenhouse gas emissions So President Trump is just bringing common sense and sobriety back. Venezuela, they were a massive oil producer 30, 40, and 50 years ago. A lot of the refineries built in the United States were specifically tailored to refine Venezuelan crude, because we thought that would be an ever-growing share of the oil that came to our country. Things didn’t work out that way. Americans are ingenious. They’re making do with the crude slate they’ve got. But is there interest to buy Venezuelian crude at American refinerys? Absolutely. But there’s interest in Europe and Asia and all around the world. A better energized world is a wealthier world and a more peaceful world. That’s President Trump’s agenda in a nutshell. [00:06:05][84.5]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:06:06] Yeah, and I’m glad that you mentioned the interest in terms of buying this oil. I want to get your take on how that’s being done, but you mentioned something really important in terms our relations with Venezuela back in the day. Ted Cruz, a senator from Texas, made a point the other night on Jesse Waters as well. Here’s what he said. Watch this. [00:06:26][20.2]

Ted Cruz: [00:06:28] Well, Venezuela has massive natural resources. As you mentioned, it has the largest proven oil reserves in the world. It also has the larger reserves of gold in the world. Do you know where Venezuela ranked in the world in terms of GDP per capita in the year 1950? You got me. Number four. Wow. Number four. In 1950 you had the United States, you had Switzerland, you had New Zealand, and Venezuela was number four. And what happened is first Hugo Chavez and then Nicolas Maduro, both communists came in, utterly destroyed the economy, took what was a rich, prosperous country, and drove the economy into the gutter. Communism is a disaster. You know Venezuela has had more than eight million people flee its country because the communists have wreaked such damage, is I am hopeful it will in short order lead to free and fair elections in Venezuela where they can democratically elect a leader and have a free market capitalist systems where they can develop those resources, I hope, in close cooperation with the United States. [00:07:34][65.7]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:07:35] I thought that was compelling, Secretary, the fact that Venezuela at one point was the fourth largest GDP, pretty incredible where things have gone as a result of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro and socialism. Did you get a sense from these oil companies on how long this would take? I know that Chevron right now is the only American oil company in Venezuela. So how long will this transition take to actually explore and dig deep into the resources there. [00:08:03][27.8]

Chris Wright: [00:08:06] So that the interest from from american companies and companies around the world but look america’s the leader in oil and gas technology and has been since the industry started the interest is just tremendous i was in cnm yesterday they’re saying no one would want to go back to venezuela all my gosh my phone is blowing up with people say hey i’ve got interested how how can i do this but look that first you’re going to see existing operations improved You know, you just bring down some new pumps and compressor stations, just fix some surface equipment. We can grow Venezuelan oil production pretty quickly, you know, say from 800,000 barrels a day to well over a million barrels a day. To get the major investments for the large-scale field developments, those are the things that take larger and take the big players, like the Chevrons, the Exons, the Conicos. But all of them are very interested in what’s going on and frankly have been very helpful to the U.S. Government. Hey, how can we help? Let us review with you what we know about operations in Venezuela, where the fields are, what the problems are, and what the issues are. I will tell you, the interim authorities in Venezuela. They’re very interested in how they can get their oil industry back going forward again, not only to stabilize and grow production, but to get the corruption out of it, get the criminality out of it. Look, Venezuela was a great place, and that was great for America. Its decline has been a negative for America and American people. Everybody wins if this trajectory can be turned around and gone in the right direction. And think how brilliant President Trump is, a 25-year festering and growing problem for the U.S. And the Western Hemisphere may be solved, may be directed in a direction, without a single American boot on the ground, except for briefly arresting two people indicted by the Drug Enforcement Agency, look we’re on that cusp of something quite exciting here. It’s going to be a challenge Maria, make no mistake about that. [00:10:03][116.6]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:10:03] It’s incredible that President Trump has one-by-one looked at every issue that faces this country and is taking care of it. But Secretary, do you worry that as oil prices come down, the oil companies might pull back? Obviously, they’re not making the same money if oil prices are at $50 a barrel versus $80 where they were years ago. Do you worry this is going to have a real dent in the shale industry, something you know more about than most. [00:10:32][29.1]

Chris Wright: [00:10:35] Look, the market forces are always at work here. It took very high oil prices to start the shale revolution. You know, 15 years ago, or to move the shail revolution from natural gas to oil. But today, the innovation of American companies has continued to drive down the cost and the time to produce shale oil in the United States. Yeah, everybody told me nine months ago, boy, oil prices are, you know, below $70 or below $60 that or US production is going to drop like a stone. It’s still growing. It grew this year. It’s going to grow next year. So I think the innovative response of American companies and the unshackling of President Trump saying, yes, you know, if you follow normal environmental reviews, you can build a pipeline. You can get permits. We’ve got sort of sobriety back at the top. They can pursue development plans. Under the Biden administration, you’re not sure if you’re going to get a permit. You might drill wells, but you can’t connect them to where need to sell them, that drives up cost. That drives up uncertainty and disincentivizes production. [00:11:37][61.7]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:11:38] That’s a great point. The U.S. Forces seized two more sanctioned oil tankers yesterday, Southern Command forces taking control of the MT Sophia oil tanker in the Caribbean, saying it was conducting illicit activities in international waters, while U. S. European command forces took hold of the sanctioned Bella One tanker, in the North Atlantic. Russia was trying to help that vessel slip past American enforcement efforts, targeting oil shipments out of Venezuela, Secretary. What can you tell us because Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote on X, the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity stealing from the Venezuelian people, only legitimate and lawful energy commerce as determined by the U.S. Will be permitted. Your reaction and response. [00:12:24][45.5]

Chris Wright: [00:12:24] Eggs Exactly. That’s the leverage over Venezuela. You can sell oil together with the United States or you cannot sell oil. But you have to be able to back up those words and that concept with action. Under this president, under Pete Hegseth and this department of war, those things are reality now. These impacts will not just be on Venezuela in the western hemisphere. Think around the world now. Think what the Iranians are thinking right now or what the Russians are right now or the North Koreans are thinking right now. Boy, we have a president that if there’s a sanction or there’s an U.S. Policy, it’s actually going to be enforced. It’s not just noise that we can either snipe at or just ignore. It is real. The credibility of the United States is very helpful for economic growth, for peace in the world, and for the prosperity of the Americans. This is a tremendous transformation. [00:13:21][56.9]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:13:22] I want to get your take on China, because China is saying that all of this is an example of the U.S. Bullying Venezuela and dominating their oil. I mean, Venezuela and the China Development Bank signed long-term financing cooperation agreements that provided multibillion-dollar loans to Caracas, repaid largely through oil shipments. So, what does that mean? I want get your takes now on where this leaves China, Because aren’t there long-term contracts of SinoPAC and CNPC, CNUC, of up to $270 billion in future oil deliveries? Do those entitlements need to be terminated by America? [00:14:03][40.7]

Chris Wright: [00:14:05] Well, first of all, look at who Venezuela’s main partners have been in the last five or ten years, Russia, Iran, and China in the Western Hemisphere. That’s a sign that maybe things aren’t going well. Iran and Russia are bordering on criminal organizations. China is a little bit of a mix. China is different. It is an economic powerhouse, it’s a major oil consumer, it can be a constructive partner the United States, or it can be a force to undermine the United States, as I think is the case in Venezuela. But I think you will probably see some long term involvement of China in Venezuela. As long as that’s America’s the dominant force there, the rule of law is there, United States controls oil flow, that’ll be fine. We don’t want Iranian other terrorist organizations and Russians playing a major role in Venezuela, but is there a balance that can be had with I think there is. [00:15:05][59.1]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:15:05] So, is there a deal then to be made with China to make a promise to China that you could stay in this deal making situation? I mean, they have done oil for cash deals all over the world. And we know what China does. It’s their MO. Make a loan to a country knowing that they’re not going to be able to pay it back. When they can’t pay it back, take over their port. Take over their resources. That’s what China do over and over again across the world, it looks like they were doing these oil for cash deals here as well. So you’re talking about the terrorists in Iran and Russia, but you’re saying perhaps China can be part of an arrangement between the U.S. And Venezuela long term? [00:15:45][40.3]

Chris Wright: [00:15:48] So Maria, you said it well, China often has very nefarious goals, they’re the capital provider of last choice, and then they get control, huge control over that country. We will not allow that to happen in Venezuela. This is in the western hemisphere. There, Venezuela’s main partner, as it was historically through the history of the country, is the United States. That’s the country that people want to partner with, because we live by our word, we live our agreements. We aren’t looking to entrap people and to control their resources. We just want democratic, prosperous neighbors that are good for America. So in that framework where Venezuela’s main partner and has stability and rule of law as the United States, can there be commerce with China? Sure. Are we going to allow Venezuela to become a client state of China? Absolutely not. Not under President Trump. [00:16:39][51.4]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:16:40] So this is so interesting to me because it underlines the brilliance of President Trump and his deal-making. I mean, is this a way to say to China, you want to play games with rare earth metals? You want to start keeping the world hostage to your rare earth medals? Well, now you’re going to have to deal with the United States when it comes to Venezuelan oil. [00:17:02][22.1]

Chris Wright: [00:17:05] It’s true. President Trump wants peaceful, productive relationships with China going forward. China has gotten off track for sure and they’ve been a force to undermine sovereignty of nations and undermine U.S. Interests. That we can’t tolerate. But the best answer with China is just better behavior. Be an economic player. Don’t be an underminer of world order. Don’t be a covert takeover agent of multiple countries. But I think China realizes that that agenda doesn’t fly with President Trump in the White House. Hopefully we’ll steer those things in a better direction. He works very hard with China. They’re a major economic power. We can’t ignore China. Iran is like a problem to be fixed. China is a little bit different than that. [00:17:53][47.8]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:17:54] Understood. Now, you’ve been in touch with all of the oil companies. So far Chevron, the only American oil company operating or wanting to operate, having the infrastructure in place to operate in Venezuela. How soon are you expecting ExxonMobil and the others to get in there and continue and execute this plan? [00:18:14][20.4]

Chris Wright: [00:18:17] Oh, since the morning of the operation where Maduro and his wife were so brilliantly and boldly extracted by the American military, since that morning I’ve been talking with the executives of all three of those companies, immediately, how can we help, what information can we provide, of course we’d like to go back to Venezuela. You know, it’s United States companies that started their oil and gas industry. Chevron’s been there for over a hundred years. As Senator Cruz said, when they were the fourth highest per capita nation in the world in 1950, that was on American capital, American ingenuity, developing those resources in partnership with Venezuela. So you’re going to see probably a growth in Chevron activities there quickly. You’re going see Conoco and Exxon and dozens of other American firms immediately looking at, hey, what constructive role can we play? How can we be a little bit of help for existing operations? Maybe we can get to a framework where we’ll go in in a large way again. But in the meantime, they’re not going to sit on their hands. They’re going to work to look at what’s going on in the industry and what productive advice and help can they give on that. In fact, we have a meeting tomorrow in the White House with a bunch of companies. In fact the biggest problem with that meeting is so many people disappointed that I didn’t invite them to come as well. There is tremendous American interest to see how can we help the United States government, how can help solve the problem in Venezuela that’s not only been rough for Venezuela, but that’s plagued our shores, our cities, our country sides. A collapsed state in the Western Hemisphere is bad for America. [00:19:57][100.4]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:19:58] Has the president learned anything else as a result of the imprisonment of Maduro with regard to other issues like elections in Venezuela or Tren de Aragua and the damage that they have done in America since the wide open border? [00:20:20][21.4]

Chris Wright: [00:20:23] Yeah, of course, we learn more as we get involved with Venezuela on that tangled web between the gangs, as you mentioned, Trende Aragua, the drug running, the American adversaries there, the funding and sheltering of terrorist groups, a lot of problems to be solved. But all of these things, again, with bold, clear American leadership can be solved around the world. There is not a country on earth that doesn’t want to be friends and partners with the United States. Look at the uprising among the Iranian people right now. Why is that happening? They want freedom. They want an intervention. They’re dreaming that what happened in Venezuela happened in Iran. I’m not saying that’s happening. There is no plan to do anything in Iran, but just when you see the force for good in this world, the force freedom and peace and prosperity in the United States, you see a stronger America in the world that gives everyone optimism. Absolutely. Secretary, this has been a great informative interview. Except the Democrats, I should say. Except for the Democrats in politics. [00:21:25][62.3]

Maria Bartiromo: [00:21:25] Well, that’s right. They’re talking about other things this morning. Secretary, good to see you. Thank you, sir. We will keep watching all of your work. We appreciate your leadership. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright, thank you, Sir. We’ll be right back. [00:21:25][0.0]

