Nice video clip here from newly-confirmed Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s interview on CNBC yesterday that I though you’d enjoy. No real earth-shattering insights here, but it shows Mr. Wright’s priorities are in the right place.

A transcript follows the clip.

Transcript:

One of the things we are doing is looking at all the projects that are out there. Where are the commitments? Where are the uncommitted funds? What's the best use to grow the supply of affordable, reliable, secure American energy? Tremendous opportunities there. So there's upside here as well. But one thing I will say, Brian, what we will not do is follow the German model. And I think the last administration wanted to go down that road. Germany spent half a trillion dollars, made their electricity two to three times more expensive, and they produce 20 percent less electricity today than they did 15 years ago. We're not going to go down that road. We want affordable, reliable, secure energy and a reindustrialization of America, not deindustrialization of America. [Emphasis added]

[End]

This really is a great metaphor to sum up the differences between the Biden energy policies and the Trump energy policies. Biden and his people really did view Germany as an energy role model, which is what California has done for the last 20 years. Had Kamala Harris won in November, all of America would have been forced to suffer under the California/German model, and our economy would have been deindustrialized just as Germany and now the UK have deindustrialized.

In other words, this past election literally saved our country from economic collapse.

That is all.