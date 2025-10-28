In a wide-ranging interview Tuesday morning with Fox Business Host Maria Bartiromo, Energy Secretary Chris Wright hit on a variety of the moving pieces behind the Trump Administration’s rapidly evolving suite of energy policies.

Though it isn’t perfect, I was able to record the 10-minute segment (unusually long for a cable news show) and create a transcript from it for readers here to enjoy.

The interview kicks off with questions about a DOE deal with Advance Micro Devices to invest $1 billion to build a pair of new AI-drive supercomputers which will supposedly operate at record speeds. DOE announced the initiative in a press release on Monday. It’s all designed to help advance DOE’s key research efforts in areas like nuclear fusion and grid modernization.