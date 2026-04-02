It has been easy to lose sight of ongoing energy-related developments in other parts of the world amid all the focus on the impacts of the Iran Conflict and closing off of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. One significant story relates to Venezuela, where Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed the country’s presidency in the wake of the January 3 arrest of former President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, is attempting to consolidate control of the board of directors of CITGO Petroleum, the U.S. based refining subsidiary of state-owned PDVSA.

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The Battle For Control Of CITGO

PDVSA’s board recently appointed Asdrubal Chavez - a cousin of former President Hugo Chavez - as chairman of the boards of all its U.S. subsidiaries including CITGO, along with a slate of other candidates who would give the Rodriguez government de facto control of the company. Chavez is a former CITGO president but was denied a U.S. visa after Maduro appointed him to head the company in 2020 and has played no active role in the company’s management for 7 years.

It is questionable whether Chavez and the other new board members appointed by PDVSA - Nelson Ferrer, Alejandro Escarra and Ricardo Gomez - would receive U.S. Treasury Department approval to operate in the United States. The U.S. State Department must also sign off on any such appointments.