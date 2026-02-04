David Blackmon's Energy Additions

MFT
We have so much natural gas in the gulf coast areas that it really is the best choice for long term, large scale efficient power generation that is base load quality, very efficient in combined cycle mode, small footprint, fast to install and best of all, totally manageable year round!

Jeff Chestnut
The business decision by the data center operators transcends their woke and green support for the climate cult. Bottom line you can’t run a data center without reliable power, and that power needs to be at reasonable cost. An education for the climatocatastrophists. Reality sets in.

