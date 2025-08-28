There have been many celebratory pieces written recently about the climate alarm industry supposedly being in retreat or even dead. I’ve been as guilty of doing this as anyone, even though I should know better.

Share

The reality is that climate alarmism - or “climatism” as some are calling - is like any other globalist religion adopted by leftwing activists, supporting media, and crony corporate interests: It will never die, regardless of the facts on the ground. To the activists and the corporations, billionaire foundations, and fake journalists who support their religion, pushing the dogma of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ is not just a way to make a living, it is the philosophic foundation of their entire way of life. They have no real religion in their lives, know no other way to live, and thus, they will never willingly stop their destructive ways.

30 years ago, a wise man told me that “all the pinks and reds have gone green,” and he wasn’t wrong. Climate alarmism is in fact just a form of authoritarian socialism: It is at its core a political movement that has zero to do with real science or care about the planet. It is in fact driven by corporations and billionaires whose only real interest is to use the movement as a tool to increase their own wealth and political influence.