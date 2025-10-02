A long-running climate lawfare campaign targeting U.S. oil and gas companies faces a key inflection point in Maryland next week. There, the state’s Supreme Court will hear arguments on Monday, October 6 in an appeal asking to restart three such cases which were thrown out by lower courts.

A Series Of Lower Court Dismissals Hamper The Lawfare Effort

The plaintiffs in those lawsuits – the cities of Baltimore and Annapolis, along with Anne Arundel County – had attempted to recover money damages with claims that would apply state and local tort laws to regulate injuries allegedly caused by global emissions from the use of oil and natural gas. It is a premise which has been rejected time after time by courts around the country, including the Maryland courts which hosted initial arguments in these cases.