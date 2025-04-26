“You tell ‘em I’m coming! You tell ‘em I’m coming, and hell’s coming with me!” - Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp in the great film, “Tombstone”

In case you were laboring under the illusion that the climate cult we like to refer to as the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ is in full retreat, well, you might want to reconsider. We can report today that, without doubt, its media propagandists are continuing the fight.

Share

Nowhere is this fact more obvious than among the tabloid press community in jolly old England, where the Daily Mirror warned on Friday that “climate hell” was just around the corner.

The reason why the Mirror was sounding the full-on hell alarm drive some of you crazy, and make others among you laugh out loud. Admittedly, it can be hard to maintain a sense of humor about this stuff after so many years of witnessing the constantly escalating tenor of the alarmist propaganda, especially as we come to understand the scope and scale of damage it does to every aspect of our society. But my philosophy is that we can either laugh or cry when we see shameless nonsense like what you’re about to see, and I can assure you that laughter creates far less stress on your bodies.

Ok, ready? Here we go…