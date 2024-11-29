You almost have to feel a little sorry for the adherents to the dogma preached by the Global Church of Climate Alarm™. Almost.

After all, look at how their fantasy world in which you can use a trace element in the atmosphere made up of human carbon emissions as a kind of global thermostat is coming crashing down around them now:

The just-ended COP29 conference was a catastrophic failure;

Europe’s EV industry is in full collapse now;

EV demand growth in the US has flatlined;

The outcomes of elections across much of Europe means increased opposition to the alarmist narrative;

Citizens in the Uk have begun to pushback at the abusive policies of the Labour party commies;

And Donald Trump - who refers to climate alarmism as “a hoax,” will be inaugurated for another 4-year term in office in 7 weeks.