Love him, hate him, or just find him mildly irritating, CNN polling analyst Harry Enten is one of the few remaining reasons to flip over to the failing cable news channel occasionally.

In an appearance on Thursday morning, Enten reviewed new polling which indicates that the percentage of Americans who say their “afraid of climate change” hasn’t change one iota since 2000.

Here is the clip of Enten gyrating and shouting through his presentation in characteristic fashion:

I think it’s important for everyone to take a moment and contemplate just how amazing this result is, and what it says about the enduring level of common sense possessed by most Americans.

Think about it: Since 2000, the U.S. public has been bombarded with hundreds of billions of dollars spent on some of the most rancid propaganda in human history, all designed to stoke fear in the public so it would accept being subjugated to leftist authoritarianism in the name of climate change.

Climate alarmist messaging has since at least 2000 pervaded every nook and cranny of the U.S. news and entertainment industries.

The climate alarm “movement” itself has been turned into what is literally a global religious cult whose prevailing dogma is funded by an array of self-interested billionaires with names like the Rockefeller, Park, Heinz, Gate, Bezos, Bloomberg and too many others to count.

Climate alarm dogma pervades our public schools and universities to the extent that climate alarm groups like the Sierra Club and NRDC literally write many of the textbooks.

Algorithms at big tech operations like Google, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Tik-Tok are programmed to discriminate against posters based on their climate change viewpoints. Even X’s algorithm still does this to a major extent.

And yet, despite all of those machinations designed to brainwash the public and force adoption of the “right” dogma, this new poll indicates none of it has had any impact in significantly influencing the attitudes of the average American over the past 25 years, a time during which much of the entire European continent has been turned into brainwashed sheeple.

No wonder Enten and the CNN anchor are so shocked by the result.

All I have to say about it is, God Bless America.

That is all.