The arctic blast which put a vast swath of the continental United States into a deep freeze in recent days was not a theoretical exercise - it was/is a real-world stress test of the U.S. electric grid. Fortunately, thanks to a combination of added capacity, improved communications, policy actions, and better pre-planning for emergency measures, Winter Storm Fern did not result in the widespread blackouts seen during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. One of the workhorses of the power generation sector that helped several regions endure the storm is also one which has been widely demonized and subjected to punitive public policy measures in recent years: The nation’s coal industry.

Coal Remains A Vital Part Of The Power Generation Mix

As the Wall Street Journal editorial board noted, coal power played a decisive role in preventing widespread outages during the deep freeze and this weekend’s winter storm, supplying roughly 40% of electricity in the Midwest’s MISO grid, and 24% in PJM. Even in Texas, where natural gas was the ERCOT grid’s main workhorse, providing 50%-70% of total available generation throughout the weekend, coal played a big role, accounting for as much as 18% during key times of high demand.

Despite all the plant retirements in recent years - including many which Energy Secretary Chris Wright and others argue were premature – coal remains a vital contributor to grid stability. Data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that coal accounted for 22% of generation nationwide on Sunday, January 25. Only natural gas, at 41%, accounted for a bigger percentage despite years and hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for wind, solar, stationary batteries and other alternative generation sources.

Winter Storm Fern clearly illustrates that, in many regions, coal remains a resilient and vital part of the energy mix. But there’s a contradiction which is also becoming impossible to ignore: we are relying on coal to save the grid in emergencies while some elected officials pursue policies and others push lawsuits that make its survival financially untenable. It’s a contradiction that exists at a time when U.S. electricity demand – spurred by data centers, AI workloads, and industrial and residential electrification – is surging at an ever-increasing pace. This contradiction must be reconciled to preserve reliability on a grid which needs every dispatchable resource available.