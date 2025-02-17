The story excerpted below from the Vail Daily (hat tip to Bobby and Judy Shackouls for the link to this bit of glory) begins by extolling the virtues of converting the Eagle County, CO school bus fleet from Diesel to compressed natural gas, which is really about 99 varieties of awesome as far as I’m concerned.

Excerpt:

The Eagle County School District will soon have nearly half its school bus fleet running on a renewable energy source. On Wednesday, the school board approved converting an additional eight buses, on top of six already converted, to a system that burns renewable compressed natural gas, rather than diesel. Together, the 14 buses would lead to annual carbon dioxide emissions savings of 168 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing 35 cars from the road.

[End]

Cool, right? I mean, this is a perfect example of a fit-for-purpose application of cleaner burning natural gas to displace the use of Diesel. If this is as far as you read in this story, you come away with the belief that the leaders of this school district are sensible people behaving responsibly on behalf of the people who voted them into office, and who could have seen that coming in the increasingly insane state of Colorado?

But wait, there’s more!