Aerial view of the Clinton Clean Energy Center outside Clinton, Ill. Credit: Constellation Energy

Power generation company Constellation Energy announced its second deal to supply nuclear-generated power to a major tech firm’s datacenters in the last 8 months on Tuesday, June 3. In a release, Constellation detailed an agreement with Meta, led by CEO and Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, to 1,121 MW of power from its Illinois-based Clinton Nuclear Clean Energy Center for Meta’s operations in the region over 20 years.

The deal with Meta comes a little more than 8 months after a similar deal Constellation inked with another tech giant, Microsoft. That deal involves the reactivation of Unit 1 of Constellation’s Pennsylvania-based Three Mile Island facility (recently renamed the Crane Clean Energy Center) to power Microsoft’s nearby datacenter installations under a similar, 20-year power supply agreement.