The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports in its September Short Term Energy Outlook that this year’s cost of gasoline for U.S. drivers is the lowest since at least 2005 as a share of disposable income. That bit of good news for consumers and the Trump White House is but one of a wealth of interesting data points contained in this latest EIA report.

EIA Shows Gas Prices Tied To The Price Of Oil

As is pretty much always the case, this year’s drop in the price for gas at the pump has trended in step with a similar downturn in crude oil prices. After reaching a January high of almost $79 per barrel, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) index price has dropped by over 20% to its current level of roughly $63/bbl. Wholesale gas prices have shown a similar drop from an early February peak of about $2.38 per gallon, falling to $1.99/gallon as of this writing.