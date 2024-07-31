Once the ongoing effort by the legacy media to reinvent presumptive Democrat nominee Kamala Harris as a dynamic leader and competent campaigner has run its course, we will presumably enter the part of the presidential race in which we actually examine her real record on the key issues. When or if that time ever arrives, the vice president will have a lot to explain where energy policy is concerned.

Last week I provided a high-level overview of some of the radical policies Harris has supported over her time in office in California and Washington, DC. Today, I will address Harris’s advocacy for electric vehicles and buses, and the expanding bloodbath it has helped to create.

Let’s begin with a speech Harris delivered in Brandywine, Maryland on December 13, 2021. There, Harris spoke to an audience including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, assorted Maryland officeholders, and workers at the Brandywine Highway Maintenance Facility. As part of her remarks, the vice president delivered a ringing endorsement of electric vehicles and her administration’s plans to try to subsidize them into automotive market dominance.