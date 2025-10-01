In case you’ve missed it amid the Trump White House’s decision to ban U.S. participation, this year’s UN-sponsored COP 30 conference is being hosted by Belem, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Para. Suffice it to say that, as is always the case with these annual gatherings of globalist elites, preparations for this year’s event have been filled with a series of pitfalls, emergencies, and the usual stories of rank hypocrisy.

A great example came Tuesday, when Bloomberg, a longtime booster of the climate alarmist narratives, ran a story with the alarming headline, “Nations Rethink Plans for Brazil Climate Summit as Costs Soar.” Sounds scary, doesn’t it? Yeah, that’s probably the point.

It turns out that prices for hotel rooms and other accommodations are soaring (unexpectedly!) in advance of the conference, which is unsurprising given that these events are regularly attended by tens of thousands of conferees armed with virtually unlimited expense accounts. The profit motive remains alive and well in the midst of the Amazon jungle despite the best efforts of Brazil’s socialist government to kill it. Go figure.