This four-lane highway is being built to accommodate the estimated 50,000 attendees of the climate conference. BBC

Just when you think the globalist pushers of climate alarmism could not possibly get more hypocritical than they already are, they go and fool you again.

The New York Post reports today that the organizers of the UN-sponsored COP30 climate confab which is to be held in Belem, capital city of the Brazilian state of Para, in November, have determined that the drive into the city from the local airport is, well, inconveniently difficult and slow. Which, you know, will prove an uncomfortable for the 50,000 or so true believers of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ who will descend on the city in their private jets as the conference convenes.

One big problem for city planners is that a big swath of Amazonian rain forest (the city resides near the great river’s mouth) lies between the airport and the city center. Despoiling the rain forest has long been taboo, especially as climate alarmists have incessantly demonized developers who wanted to take some of it down for industrial or residential sites, steadfastly insisting the forest constitutes the “lungs of the earth” or something.