The U.S. District Court for Idaho last week denied an injunction sought by climate activist groups, ruling that construction may proceed on the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho. This decision, secured with the active involvement of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, represents a significant win not just for the project’s developer, Perpetua Resources, but for the Pentagon, which covets the large volumes of antimony the Stibnite mine can produce.

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An “Urgent” Antimony Resource

The Stibnite project, as I’ve written here in the past, is a carefully vetted initiative following years of environmental reviews, culminating in U.S. Forest Service approval in January 2025. The project will produce substantial quantities of gold (about 4.2 million ounces) and silver (1.7 million ounces) over its life, but its real strategic value lies in antimony reserves, an estimated 115 million pounds. Antimony is a critical mineral essential for munitions, military-grade antimony trisulfide, lead-acid batteries, advanced sensors, radar materials, and flame retardants. For too long, the U.S. has depended on foreign sources via supply chains dominated by China, which has repeatedly restricted exports and left our National Defense Stockpile dangerously depleted.

The Pentagon says this vulnerability cannot be allowed to linger. As Michael Cadenazzi, Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy, emphasized in a briefing to the Court: “The urgent construction of the Stibnite Gold Project and commencement of antimony production from the Project is of paramount importance to national security. The Stibnite Gold Project is the only opportunity known to the Department which is projected to produce sufficient antimony quantities to meet defense requirements by 2029 and supply substantial quality to the U.S. commercial market, as evidenced and de-risked by a feasibility study conducted in accordance with SK 1300 or equivalent standards.”

Antimony is “Vital To Our National Defense”

This is the core of the issue. As Cadenazzi notes, further delays here don’t just stall a mine; they prolong “the nation’s currently unacceptable supply chain risk for antimony.” Without domestic production, America remains exposed to supply shocks from adversarial nations. The sooner Stibnite ramps up, the sooner resiliency for both defense needs and essential civilian applications can be built.