[Excellent piece here by Kevin Killough at JustTheNews.com]

Two recent court decisions could have far-reaching impacts on oil and gas projects.

The Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity, and other anti-fossil fuel groups recently sued the National Marine Fisheries Service, claiming the agency’s “biological opinion” failed to properly assess the risks that offshore oil and gas drilling poses to endangered species.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

Typically, according to the Wall Street Journal editorial board, when the courts find issues with permits, they remand environmental assessments to the permitting agencies for revision. However, Boardman, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, vacated the assessment entirely. This means that new permits and leases for drilling canot be issued until a new biological opinion is published. The decision may also void existing ones.