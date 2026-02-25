For years, the climate cult has told us that beef cattle are public enemy number one. Cow burps and farts, they solemnly intone, are melting the polar ice caps and must be taxed, regulated, and ultimately replaced by lab-grown slop and cricket flour. New Zealand tried to slap a “burp tax” on farmers. California and the EU have pushed similar nonsense. And few have preached this gospel more loudly or persistently than Bill Gates, one of the most prominent voices amplifying the “cow farts” theory.

Gates has repeatedly highlighted livestock methane as a major climate culprit. In interviews, his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” and public statements, he’s described cows as “burping and farting methane to an extreme degree,” claiming they contribute around 6% of global emissions. He’s advocated for two main paths: “fix the cows” to stop the emissions or “make beef without the cow” through synthetic alternatives.

To that end, Gates invested heavily in plant-based and cell-cultured meat companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and Upside Foods, while also backing startups developing methane-reducing feed additives, seaweed supplements, and even vaccines to curb cow burps. The message from Gates and his allies has been unmistakable: Real beef is unsustainable. Eat the fake stuff, save the planet.