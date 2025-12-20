Fresh from the category of the legacy propaganda media can always invent a scandal where none really exists if Trump is in any way involved comes a somewhat amazing hit piece from the climate alarm lobby’s favorite outlet, Bloomberg. Headlined, “John Paulson Gets a Gold Mine in America’s Critical Minerals Scramble,” the piece targets Perpetua Resources, operator of the Stibnite Mine located in central Idaho, an operation whose progress I’ve chronicled at Forbes and the Daily Caller since 2021.

For those who aren’t aware - which will be most folks - the Stibnite mine was launched first as a fairly prolific gold mining operation in the 1920s, and the owners at the time soon discovered that its rock also contained a variety of other key metals, including this hard-to-find but critical mineral called antimony. Because it is used in the hardening of lead bullets and other key military applications, the focus of the Stibnite mine turned to recovering the antimony resource in the lead up to and throughout World War II.

The mine was literally a godsend to the United States. The antimony resource at Stibnite is so massive that the single mining operation provided about 90% of the U.S. military’s needs throughout World War II. But the mine went dormant in the 1990s after the United States government made the decision to make the permitting and operation of domestic mining operations more difficult, choosing to rely on imports of most of the country’s critical mineral needs via international supply chains which today are mostly controlled by China.

The rapid advancement of high technology and the world’s movement into its current - if fading - green energy mania put a new focus on antimony as a critical mineral which is integral to the manufacture of all those things. Perpetua Resources assumed control of the mine in 2009 and spent the next 16 years performing site surveys and working to secure the required state and federal permits needed to restart the mine.

It is important to note here that Perpetua, while focusing on the mine’s antimony resource - which has the potential to supply as much as 35% of U.S. antimony needs in the coming decades - has never shied away from the fact that the mine’s profitability will mainly derive from the recovery of its gold and silver resources. In documents filed during its years-long permitting process with the U.S. Forest Service, Perpetua estimates the mine’s ore contains as much 4.8 million ounces of gold, 6.4 million ounces of silver, and 149 million pounds of antimony.

As I wrote at Forbes in September, the mine’s antimony resource attracted attention of the Pentagon during the Biden administration as a potential national security resource and issued an initial authorization for a big award under the Defense Production Act. That process sped up after the Trump administration came into office, and the mine has received two awards totaling more than $80 million under the DPA to help speed development and entered into a $245 million supply deal with the Pentagon concurrent with the mine’s reopening in September. Here it is key to note that other antimony operations have received similar boosts from the Trump government as the Pentagon works to secure the country’s national security needs.

But to Bloomberg, all that matters is the relationship of billionaire John Paulson with President Donald Trump. The hit piece makes a big deal of that relationship as being the driver of Paulson’s initial investment in the company, even though that investment happened in 2016, at a time when all but a few political observers were guaranteeing the public that Hillary Clinton would win that year’s election by a landslide.

Remember: The geniuses at the New York Times gave that outcome a 98% probability less than a week before Election Day. If Paulson made that bet based on his relationship with Donald Trump, then it’s a wonder he isn’t flat dead broke.

Yes, Paulson has been a key supporter of President Trump. He did lead a major fundraiser for Trump during the 2024 election cycle held at Mar-a-Lago, as Bloomberg highlights in its hit piece. This is all a matter of public record and…so what?

But all these other things, including the absurd 16-year battle Perpetua had to fight to get its permits in place, are also simple matters of public record. For Bloomberg, which has served as one of the key media boosters for green energy for 20 years or more, to level this blatant hit piece at this particular resource in a transparent effort to go after Trump and one of his supporters is simply absurd and smacks of crony journalism.

Can anyone doubt that Bloomberg would have never even conceived of publishing this exact same piece had the exact same DPA awards and Pentagon contracts been entered into by a Kamala Harris administration? C’mon, literally everyone with a functioning brain knows it would have never happened.

But this is what the propaganda media does: Anything which even tangentially can be tied to the boogeyman Trump is automatically “bad,” even this particular thing - the Stibnite Mine - whose antimony is an absolutely crucial resource to bring that green energy into being.

It is a truly amazing phenomenon in American society today. If it didn’t materialize right before our eyes every morning, you could never hope to make it up in a million billion years.

That is all.