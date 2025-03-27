We all know green hydrogen is nothing but a wealth transfer scam driven by crony capitalism, don’t we? Sure, we do. The challenges to producing scalable volumes of hydrogen using only wind and solar to do it are too daunting to overcome unless the most favorable, discreet circumstances, combined with constant injections of massive taxpayer subsidies, are present.

So, naturally, wasting billions on subsidies for green hydrogen hubs was one of the main features of the economically ruinous policies invoked by the people who really ran the Biden administration in the wake of the enactment of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on straight party line votes in both houses of congress, as well as the passage of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) which also contained billions of dollars for renewable energy subsidies.

In October 2023, officials at the Biden Department of Energy led by the farcical Jennifer Granholm announced the awarding of $7 billion in funding for 7 hydrogen hubs around the country as part of its profligate waste of taxpayer dollars authorized by the BIL. For whatever reason, the DOE web page detailing those vast awards has been deleted (perhaps a part of the Biden administration’s efforts to cover tracks?) but was referenced in this piece I wrote for the Daily Caller in early 2024. Some of those funds went to “green” hydrogen hubs in blue states, but a chunk of it also targets a few “blue” hubs using natural gas as the feedstock in red states.