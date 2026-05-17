Cuba’s communist government confirmed on Friday what many of us predicted months ago: The island nation has officially run out of oil. On May 14, Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy delivered the stark admission: “We have absolutely no fuel oil, absolutely no diesel.” Blackouts in Havana now exceed 20-22 hours daily, with electricity returning for as little as 90 minutes. Power plants sit idle, reserves are exhausted, and the socialist regime’s long-running energy crisis has reached its breaking point.

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How did it happen? It wasn’t bad luck or an act of God. It was the direct, deliberate result of President Donald J. Trump’s America First energy policy and the implementation of what has come to be referred to as the Donroe Doctrine.

For decades, Cuba survived on underpriced – sometime even free - Venezuelan crude shipped by the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela. That lifeline ended abruptly in January 2026 when the Trump administration removed Maduro, seized effective control of Venezuela’s oil industry, and redirected those resources toward legitimate hemispheric interests. No more using Venezuelan oil to prop up another failed socialist dictatorship in America’s backyard.