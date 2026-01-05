As Tesla wraps up another turbulent year, the electric vehicle giant’s fourth-quarter 2025 results paint a picture of stagnation and decline that should give pause to investors and policymakers alike. In a report released this week, Tesla announced deliveries of just 418,227 vehicles for Q4, a staggering 15.6% drop from the same period in 2024.

Production fared slightly better at 434,358 units, but still down 5.8% year-over-year. These figures fell short of even the most cautious Wall Street estimates, which had pegged deliveries around 422,850. For the full year, Tesla managed only 1,636,129 deliveries—a painful 8.5% decline from 2024—and production of 1,654,667 vehicles, off by 6.7%. This marks the second straight year of shrinking sales, a far cry from the explosive growth that once defined Elon Musk’s empire.

At the heart of this downturn lies the abject failure of the Cybertruck, aka Elon Musk’s boondoggle. Tesla’s much-hyped angular behemoth that was supposed to revolutionize the pickup market.