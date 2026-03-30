Daniel Yergin Warns of Economic Meltdown if Iran Conflict Persists
Daniel Yergin - Pulitzer Prize-winning energy historian, S&P Global vice chairman, and author of the definitive book on oil - issues a stark warning in this interview with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo. He calls Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz “the biggest energy disruption that really has ever happened in history.”
I know Dan, and he is no alarmist: He’s one of the world’s most highly regarded energy experts offering his best measured evaluation.
Here are Yergin’s key points:
Asia is already rationing: 80% of the oil and 90% of the natural gas that normally flowed through the Strait went east to Asia. Countries there are now rationing fuel, ordering workers to stay home 2–3 days a week, and desperately shifting back to coal for power generation.
Short-term pain is manageable — longer term is catastrophic: A couple of weeks might be absorbed, but any extension “is a big hit to the global economy, including here in the United States.”
Helium supply disruptions hit critical tech: Iran isn’t stopping at oil and gas. They’re choking off fertilizer shipments and nearly half the world’s helium supply - the gas essential for cooling superconductors in semiconductor manufacturing, MRI machines, and high-tech research.
Yergin’s blunt assessment: “What the Iranians are really doing is waging war on the world economy.”
Tehran’s power play: Iran is trying to convert an international waterway into “an Iranian basically canal that they can control and extract money from” — already charging Chinese shippers.
California is ground zero for America: The state slashed its domestic oil production by two-thirds over the last 25 years, now imports roughly 70% of its oil (much of it routed through Asia from the Middle East), and is “the part of the country that is most vulnerable directly, physically to the disruption.”
The only reason the rest of the U.S. mainland isn’t suffering alongside Asia is the shale revolution — the very energy breakthrough environmentalists fought tooth-and-nail for a decade.
That revolution flipped America from the world’s biggest oil importer (dangerously dependent on Middle East supply) into the world’s biggest producer of oil and natural gas. It created a domestic energy shield that is now protecting the American economy from this man-made crisis.