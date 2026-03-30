Daniel Yergin - Pulitzer Prize-winning energy historian, S&P Global vice chairman, and author of the definitive book on oil - issues a stark warning in this interview with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo. He calls Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz “the biggest energy disruption that really has ever happened in history.”

Share



I know Dan, and he is no alarmist: He’s one of the world’s most highly regarded energy experts offering his best measured evaluation.



Here are Yergin’s key points: