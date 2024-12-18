Recognizing that voters are increasingly skeptical of extreme climate regulations, dark money groups have stepped in with millions of dollars to alter the conversation. The goal of these groups, as reported in recent news, is to help climate activists “talk like humans” and present their ideas in a way that doesn’t alienate mainstream voters.



Essentially, these groups advise activists on how to sound less radical by softening the rhetoric and framing their climate agenda as more palatable and less divisive. But there’s an obvious catch: this is a messaging campaign, not a policy shift.

If you must teach someone to talk like a human, the message is probably not the problem – it’s the policy, isn’t it? You just can’t make this stuff up, can you?

Beginning with the mythical “new ice age” predicted in the 1970s, the climate alarmists have tried for half a century now to convince us that humans are negatively impacting the climate and that the only solution is for us to do away entirely with the very things — food, energy, and transportation, to name a few — that have brought progress not just to the United States but everywhere around the globe.