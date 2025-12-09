The booming datacenter industry continues to drive power demand growth across the United States, forcing utility rates rapidly upwards as grid managers struggle to maintain reliability amid increasingly tight capacity. The dynamic is especially acute in the PJM regional grid in the Northeastern U.S., where datacenter growth has expanded at the fastest pace, highlighting the need for rapid innovation in grid management strategies.

Datacenter Hot Spots Are Getting Hotter

Already, wholesale power prices in places like Baltimore and Buffalo have risen by more than 100% since 2020, largely driven by the datacenter boom. Yet, as Semafor reports, big tech firms show few signs yet of branching out into other regions for their coming rounds of growth.

“The hotspots are getting hotter,” BloombergNEF senior researcher Limandibhratha told Semafor. “Right now, supply is somewhat keeping up with the pace of demand. But it’s really going to put a strain on the grid.”

As I’ve pointed out previously, the AI straining of regional grids is far from limited to PJM. Grid operators at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) are also concerned that datacenter demands could create reliability issues this winter should the state be hit with another major winter storm similar to 2021’s Storm Uri. The state’s business-friendly legal and regulatory structure, well-run cities, strong educational institutions, and abundant native natural gas supply have combined to make it a prime target for further expansion as well.