I did another segment on NTD News with Don Ma late Tuesday talking about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the impact it’s having on oil and gasoline prices. Enjoy.

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Transcript:

Don Ma: To talk about the latest on global oil prices, joining us now is David Blackmon, energy policy analyst and advisor. He’s also a senior contributor to Forbes. David, good afternoon. Always great to have you on the show. So talk to us about how you feel right now about oil prices. They have come down a lot. Are you optimistic of where prices are headed?

Speaker 2: Yes. Well, today, they’re pretty stable. And I think it’s going to be continued downward pressure on prices, but they’ve done exactly what the president and Secretary Chris Wright said they would do once the Strait of Hormuz was open. They’ve dropped dramatically from the mid-90s now into the mid 70s. And gasoline prices, as they tend to do, are following suit. Today, I filled my tank up at a gas station here in North Texas where they were selling regular gas for $3.05 a gallon. And I think the average price here in Texas today is under $3.40 now. So, it’s a big change from where we were in March and April and a welcome one for summer driving season here in the United States.

Don Ma: So what is the reason for prices coming down? Is it the risk premium that investors and traders and markets were looking at before that has disappeared? Or is there a change in the actual supply?

Speaker 2: Well, it’s both. You know, I think there is more confidence now that the, the strait is really under control of the United States Navy and not the IRGC. I think that’s been fairly well demonstrated the last few days that really the U S Navy now is in control of traffic through the strait. And thanks to its program to escort tankers through the strait and other shipping. The IRGC seems to be not really inclined to create more conflict right now. I think the Iranians are more interested in making money rather than war now. And so that’s a positive.

So you do have a lowering of the risk premium, but also, we now have a fully supplied market, at least on a daily basis. We have a big deficit of oil that took place between March 1st and, and last Thursday or Friday. It was a pretty big deficit on the market on a daily basis probably averaged six or seven million barrels a day.

And so what that’s resulted in is storage levels are quite low here in the United States at Cushing, Oklahoma and the other major distribution centers. So even though we have these low prices that we’re enjoying right now, there is a risk that Exxon and Chevron and Shell have all warned about here in recent weeks that we could see disruptions in the distribution network as storage levels get too low. And we could kind of have some upward pressure on prices as a result of that towards the end of this month that things aren’t resolved. It’s a good situation right now though, and people are feeling a great deal of relief in prices.

Don Ma: Okay, talk to us a bit more about storage levels and global inventories. They have been going down for a while. How big is the hole that we have to refill?

Speaker 2: Well, it’s over a billion barrels all together. I think the deficit estimate from the IEA. And so that’s a big chunk to make up. And it’s going to take a period of months to do that. The problem at Cushing and these other major distribution hubs where pipelines converge, and then there’s a number of pipelines coming into the facility. There’s a lot of storage tanks and a lot pipelines going out to distribute the oil to refineries around the country. Thank you. And other market centers. And if storage becomes too low, you could have a disruption in those supplies. And so that creates a situation where individual refineries are bidding against one another for volumes of oil on specific pipelines. And that puts upward pressure on gas prices and other petroleum products, refined products here in the United States. So hopefully we won’t get to that point. The industry. Is pretty nimble and creative in avoiding major disruptions like that, but there is that danger. I think what we’re going to find out though is that this reopening of the Strait of Hormuz happened just in time to avoid a major disruption there and prices are going to remain fairly low here for the foreseeable future.

Don Ma: Okay, so you’re saying that the Strait opened at the right time. President Trump has said if this war went on for longer, if bombings continues, potentially we could have a depression. Are those words exaggerated or is that accurate?

Speaker 2: No, I don’t think they’re exaggerated at all. I think if this had gone on another few months, certainly we would have had a major blowout in oil prices, well over $100, maybe approaching $150, because you just can’t sustain that level of an undersupplied market for much longer than we’ve done and still not have a really big run-up in prices.

Oil prices, when they go up, gasoline prices, and other petroleum products prices go way up. That impacts every retail product that we buy at any store because everything is transported to those stores on trucks or trains or planes or ships that run on petroleum fuels. And so when transportation costs gets more expensive, that gets rolled into retail products and creates pretty significant inflation.

And I think we’ve seen indications here the last two months that inflation was beginning to rise largely as, as a result of these higher gasoline prices and diesel prices. So hopefully now that with the price is going down, that inflation pressure will ease as well, and that will relieve the Fed of any need to raise interest rates like they’ve been talking about here in recent weeks. So you always want to have moderately low gasoline prices, just for the health of the economy. So this is all very positive the last few days.

Don Ma: Alright, how long do you think it would take for oil prices to go back to pre-war levels? Because if I remember correctly, there were some oil facilities that were damaged in the conflict area.

Speaker 2: [00:07:28] Yes. And so what we’re seeing right now is we’re having a lot of supply come out of the Strait of Hormuz because you had well over a hundred tankers backed up in Persian Gulf, not able to get out. So there’s this big backlog of tankers that are now moving through the Strait Of Hormoz and out onto the open market, and that’s going to create a temporary glut and so prices will go down, could go down even below right now, WTI is at 74 today.

Could go down below 70 for some period of time, but then things are going to normalize and we are going have, I think, still a lingering shortage on the market. It’s not gonna be a big one, but there’s gonna be maybe a million barrel a day shortage or something like that, just due to all the damage, the infrastructure damage that was caused in the Persian Gulf region. That’s going to take a lot of time to repair and put back into service.

So, we are going to have... Probably, you know, I don’t think we’re going to have for any long period of time, an oil price below $70. And that means gas prices aren’t going to go back down to $2.80, $2.70 like they were in January and February. But you know we’re already approaching getting close to the $3 level in many states. And so, you it’s a lot lower than it was three months ago.

And it’s well below right now today, right at and even below the average price for gasoline in the United States in this century when you adjust it for inflation. We’re right at that point right now and going below that. So we’re at very moderate gasoline prices right now today.

Don Ma: Okay, just one final thing I’m wondering here. Do you think there will be any lasting impact of this war on oil prices? Anything that we cannot recover from or everything can be recovered?

Speaker 2: Well, I think everything can be recovered with time, and of course, we’ve also had a situation now where we’ve begun adding volumes here in the United States onto the market. Venezuela production is up half a million barrels a day, Guyana production is growing, West Africa production is ramping up. So yes, I we’re going to get into, within a year or so, into a pretty healthy market situation in a well-supplied market. And on demand destruction, there’s been a little bit, but not a lot.

And so you’re going to have a pretty well-balanced market. And that means, you know, predictable prices for gasoline at the pump, predictable transportation prices for consumer goods, and that’s real positive for the economy.

Don Ma: All right, sounds good. About a year’s time. All right David, always great to speak with you. Thank you very much.