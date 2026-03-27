I had a detailed, wide-ranging interview on NTD News with host Don Ma related to the energy and fertilizer impacts from the Iran conflict. We kicked off with a discussion about the Trump Administration’s move to expand E15 gasoline production starting May 1 and moved onto these additional topics:

Share

Why it is unwise to take prime farmland out of the food system to produce fuel that is not in any way needed in the United States;

And more. It’s a fast moving 10-minute segment filled with real information about all these moving parts impacting all our lives today. A transcript follows the video.

Enjoy.

Transcript:

Don Ma: [00:00:00] To help lower gas prices caused by oil disruptions from the war, the EPA is allowing gas stations across the country to sell E-15 fuel. Joining us now is David Blackman, energy policy analyst and advisor and senior contributor at Forbes. David, good afternoon. So can you just walk us through this? What exactly is this 20 day EPA waiver and what does it change? [00:00:25][24.6]

David Blackmon: [00:00:27] Well, it’s kind of nipping at the margin of gasoline prices, allowing higher ethanol content for an additional 20 days could result, depending on other factors, in a few cents per gallon shaved off the price at the pump. Personally, I think - and I think a lot of data supports it - that the bigger piece of this is relieving the requirement for refiners to make all these boutique fuel blends that are part of the haze reduction program at EPA that have to be delivered all over the country in various different formulations. That will decrease the cost of refining and also the cost of transporting the gasoline to the gas station. So that’s probably going to make a bigger difference, frankly, than the additional ethanol production. [00:01:14][47.4]

Don Ma: [00:01:16] Okay, can you talk about that a little bit more, explain it a bit simpler about this bottleneck that refineries are facing with boutique blends? [00:01:24][8.7]

David Blackmon: [00:01:26] Sure. This happens every summer and winter, as you go into the summer and winter seasons, as part of regional haze reduction program, the EPA requires refiners to make specific blends of fuel containing isobutane mainly as an additive to the fuel to reduce the formation of haze in population centers like major metropolitan areas. That happens when you have more cars on the road during rush hour and higher emissions from tailpipes.

So, that is a very expensive proposition for refiners because it requires them to make specific volumes of specific blends to be delivered to specific locations at specific times. It really complicates the refining process. It complicates, the transportation of the fuels to the retail outlets. That process raises costs for everyone.

So that is probably gonna knock more cents off a price of gallon of gas than adding, you know, another 20 days of higher ethanol content. They both are going to have an impact, but it’s really not gonna be a huge decrease in gas prices. [00:02:46][80.3]

Don Ma: [00:02:47] So what you just described? Why don’t we do that then? What’s the problem? [00:02:49][1.7]

David Blackmon: [00:02:51] Well, so when, when the regional haze program was, was implemented 22 years ago - I think it was in 2004 by the George W. Bush EPA - there was a real problem in major Metro areas with regional haze.

Like I said a minute ago, it forms during rush hour when, when you have thousands of additional cars on the road at the same time. That problem itself has largely been eliminated by stricter tailpipe emission standards, frankly, that have been put in place since then. And so that problem doesn’t exist to the extent it did 22 years ago.

To me, I think an even bigger impact could be made by simply rescinding that program, but you have, you know, that would be politically controversial and there’s enough controversial issues, I think, facing the administration right now that probably is gonna prevent them from trying to do that.

But it’s been an effective program. I don’t want to say it hasn’t been effective, but the need for it now is much less than it was 22 years ago. [00:04:03][71.7]

Don Ma: [00:04:04] So you said the E15 authorization could help, maybe on the margins, knock off a couple cents. If that’s the case, I mean, help is help, right? Why don’t we just have that year round then? Where do you stand on that? [00:04:17][12.7]

David Blackmon: [00:04:18] Well, I, you know, I think you could do that year round. The trade-off though, is producing ethanol takes productive farmland out of the food system. Instead of using productive acreage to produce food, we’re, we’re using it to produce energy.

We don’t really need to add ethanol to the gasoline to have enough gasoline to go around in the United States, we produce plenty of oil to refine gasoline from. And so. The question just becomes how much productive acres do you want to take out of the food system?

And the other issue that’s impacting us, the global community right now, is we’re going to have a fertilizer shortage because of this war in addition to an oil shortage on the market. Because like 17%, I think, of the feed stock to manufacture the fertilizer comes out of Persian Gulf, just like 20% of the oil does.

And so, you don’t want to, I think, at this moment in time, be taking a lot of productive acreage out of the food system, because we’re going to need to be able to produce more food in the United States to help feed the global community. [00:05:29][71.0]

Don Ma: [00:05:31] Okay, so you raised the issue of potentially a fertilizer shortage. In your mind, is that a severe thing that we should be watching out for? Let’s say if the war lasts another two weeks or something like that. Is it a real concern? [00:05:44][13.5]

David Blackmon: [00:05:46] It’s a very real concern, and it hasn’t gotten as much attention as the oil, because everyone’s impacted by higher gas prices at the pump, right, and you’re impacted immediately. And it’s effectively a regressive tax that impacts the poor people among us the hardest.

But the fertilizer shortage is a very real issue that’s being caused by this war, And it’s going to take a while for that to make its impacts through the system.

But we could be looking at real food shortages in some parts of the world here this coming winter and next spring because of it. So you have to have these nitrogen-based fertilizers manufactured and distributed around the world, or we’re not gonna be able to produce enough food to feed people. And that’s really another potential major crisis we could facing down the road. [00:06:39][53.0]

Don Ma: [00:06:41] Wow, it does sound like a serious concern, and I’m glad you raised it and we’re talking about it today. But before we end this conversation, can I just get your thoughts on the Kharg Island? So President Trump has called it Iran’s crown jewel. I wanted to get your thought on this. How would it impact Iran if, let’s say, the U.S. Took over the Karge Island? [00:07:02][21.3]

David Blackmon: [00:07:04] Well, it would be a huge impact to Iran’s economy. About 90% of their crude export is loaded at Kharg Island. They have a huge port there that loads these tankers every day and sends it onto the global market.

So you would be basically eliminating 90% of Iran’s ability to export crude oil onto the market. And of course, that’s one of their government’s main sources of income. So it would be an enormous impact to Iran’s economy and their ability to continue to run the country. [00:07:39][34.7]

Don Ma: [00:07:40] Would it have any benefits for the US on the US’s side? [00:07:43][3.0]

David Blackmon: [00:07:46] You know, strategically, I suppose it could benefit the United States’ ability to end the war more quickly if you could take control of Kharg Island. Uh, in the long run, you may improve regional security if you had the U S or a coalition of countries, uh, controlling both Kharg island and the Strait of Hormuz to end this threat that Iran has periodically present presented to the global. 47 years of shutting down that strait.

So I think both of those are probably strategic targets in the military campaign if this conflict continues. Hopefully there’s going to be some kind of a resolution soon that ends it on favorable terms for everyone. But yeah, I would think Kharg Island is very much a strategic objective for the United States and Israel. [00:08:39][53.4]

Don Ma: [00:08:40] Yeah, I mean, let’s hope the conflict ends soon. I mean things are, I guess, looking good because President Trump is talking about a deal with Iran. I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see on that. But thank you for speaking with us today and we’ll keep an eye out on the fertilizer shortage issue. Thank you so much. [00:08:56][15.3]

David Blackmon: [00:08:57] Thank you. [00:08:57][0.0]

[512.2]