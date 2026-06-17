I joined host Cary Dunst on NTD News late Monday for the 10-minute segment here, in which we discussed impacts on oil markets and gas prices stemming from the tentative peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran and presumed reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Unlike the other interviews I did the past couple of days, NTD was gracious enough to provide a file of the segment.

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Cary Dunst: And following the announcement that the deal has been reached between the US and Iran, financial markets, as I just reported on, have surged, and the price of oil dropped, of course. Joining us now for analysis is David Blackmon. He’s an energy policy analyst and an advisor, as well as a senior contributor at Forbes. Thanks for joining us, David. I’d like to first jump in with this clip from President Trump, where he, while in Europe, shared his perspectives on what was happening. Let’s play that clip if we have it.

Voice Over: Very importantly, the oil is plummeting down and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today, like record kind of numbers, and the oil has taken its biggest plunge and into the low numbers.

Cary Dunst: Markets up, oil down, what do you think?

David Blackmon: Well, it’s a good trend right now, you know, one day into it. Hopefully that will last till at least Friday so that they can have the signing ceremony and beyond. There’s no doubt that, um, inertia in the markets is, is for lower prices right now and as long as nothing upsets that apple cart that should continue for, for some time where we’re already below $4 a gallon for regular gasoline as of late today and we probably have 20, 30 cents a gallon more to go at current oil prices. So, drivers and consumers are going to be seeing some relief now in their energy bills. And that’s a good thing for the economy. And so it’s not really surprising that the financial markets reacted positive.

Cary Dunst: Yeah, and I do want to dig in a little bit, as you point out, just in time for summer vacations and road trips and whatnot. But before this announcement, it seemed like the markets had been quite resilient considering the war. Were you surprised by that?

David Blackmon: Yes, and I think most analysts were surprised by it, but it’s a distinction between the paper markets and the physical markets. We had situations throughout the last three months periodically where you had a big separation between the index price, the Brent price would be around $90 or $100 where physical deliveries to some refineries here in the U.S. were running as high as $140 per cargo. And, and that was just a, you know, the, the markets are a paper market based on speculation for futures contracts and traders on those markets respond to what’s in the news. Quite often, we saw news either from the president or from other sources saying we’re on the verge of a peace agreement and to end this conflict and reopen the strait. We also saw periodic announcements from Iran saying that the strait is open and markets would react to that. So it has been somewhat of a surprise, but the good side of it is it resulted in, you know, we didn’t have a major run-up in crude prices that really would have caused a blowout in gas prices at the pump.

Cary Dunst: Yeah, you point out this very fascinating difference between the futures market and what people are actually paying for. And analysts are also saying that in order to get back to full throughput in the Strait of Hormuz, that’s going to take some time. What are you hearing and what are your expectations on that?

David Blackmon: Yes. You know, people need to understand that for three months now, we’ve had this big disruption in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. And that has caused a kind of a shuffling in trade patterns all over the world as refiners and countries paid premiums for tankers to arrive at their shores and bring oil to their countries.

And so it’s going to take some time first to get all those tankers out of the Persian Gulf and onto the global market and then for trading patterns to normalize again to something resembling where they were prior to March 1st. That’s not something that’s going to happen instantaneously.

And for example, a tanker of oil coming out of the Persian Gulf that is headed for a European market, say Copenhagen, that’s gonna take 10 days just for the ship to get there. If it’s coming to the United States, that’s going to take even longer. Going to some Asian markets will take even longer. So just the trip of each individual ship to a port of call is going to take a period of several days, many days in some instances.

And so there’s a lot of tankers to move around and a lot of trading relationships to restore and trading patterns to renormalize. And that will take a period of weeks for sure.

Cary Dunst: And you had mentioned that in the US the price has already dropped below $4, which is very significant going, if you’re in California, over $6, but here on the East Coast, very normal to be paying $4.50 per gallon. So I want to get your expectations, should security hold, of course, presuming that, what would prices look like over the course of the summer? What are your expectations? And if you could also contrast that. To what they might be paying for, say, in Europe or in Asia at the pump.

David Blackmon: Well, to answer the last question first, we pay a fraction for a gallon of gasoline to what they pay in Europe, most European countries. European countries have heavily taxed gasoline historically. And the equivalent, if we’re paying $4 on average, here in the United States, many European countries are paying $8 to $10 and even higher for a gal of gas.

So we’re very fortunate in that regard. Here in the United States and, you know, even with this crisis going on for three months, we still didn’t approach price levels for a gallon of gasoline that we saw during the ‘22 and ‘23 post invasion of Ukraine period of time, or in several years during the Obama administration as well. So even with the crisis, prices haven’t really gone as high as some people feared they might.

For summer driving season, let’s say the [oil] price here on the US index stays around $80. That’s going to equate to a gallon of gas that’s going to average around $3.70 nationally. Here in Texas, for example, I filled up at a station on Saturday where regular gas was already selling for $3.27. It’s probably going to be, in a week from today if things remain where they are, it’ll probably be right around $3 here in Texas, but we’re a low-priced state.

We’re getting back into really the range where gasoline prices have been throughout this century, if you adjust them for the cost of living. They’re not really inordinately high, and that’s a great thing for the U.S. economy. Of course, summer drivers, as we really get into the heart of summer driving season, that’s a big relief.

Cary Dunst: Oh, it’s so interesting how you contrast European prices to U.S. Prices, but I can contrast Connecticut prices to Texas prices, and I’m sure Connecticut versus California is a whole other thing, isn’t it, David?

David Blackmon: Yes, it certainly is. I remember, just as an aside, we took a trip to Lake Tahoe in 2023, February of 2023, and I’ll never forget paying $7.69 to fill up my gas tank on the rental car. I don’t want to ever go through that again.

Cary Dunst: And David, as we start to finish up, I do want to get your perspective on this. It seems like some things will return, hopefully, back to where they were before the war, but other aspects of the energy markets probably will shift. For example, we understand the Saudis are now looking to diversify how they export their oil, and of course, the U.S. Has found new markets with their energy. What are some other trends that might change as a result of the war?

David Blackmon: Well, one thing I think we’re going to see happen there in the Persian Gulf region, it’s been a real strategic risk for Iran to leverage the Strait of Hormuz like they have, because now literally every country that borders the Persian gulf in the middle East is searching now to find alternative means of getting their oil to market rather than shipping it through the Strait. And within three or four years, every one of those countries is going to probably have secured an alternate path to get their oil out onto the global market.

So Iran, by leveraging that Strait so aggressively as they have, they’re probably going to lose that leverage. And that’s going to be a real geopolitical loss for them as a country.

Also, we’re going to see trading relationships shift. Here I think all over the world now, where oil’s concerned. We’re probably going to see Europe strive to become less reliant on oil from the Middle East, but it’s going to be really difficult for them to do. We’re going to seeing more oil produced here in the Western hemisphere from places like Venezuela, Guyana, Brazil. There’s gonna be a real focus on that in the industry. And so, there’s going to be a real focus on energy security matters now in every country, I think, and that’s going be the main lesson learned out of this crisis.

Cary Dunst: Yeah, we have certainly lived through a major turning point, one that I’m sure we’ll be feeling for many years to come. David Blackman, thank you so much for your analysis.

David Blackmon: Thank you.

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That is all.