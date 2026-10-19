For much of this century, the U.S. electric power business operated under the assumption that electricity demand and the capital investment needed to accommodate it would remain relatively flat. That assumption is rapidly becoming obsolete. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects electricity generation to rise 2.2% this year to a record high, followed by another 1.7% increase in 2027. In isolation, those percentages might not sound revolutionary, but they are meaningful to an industry long accustomed to relatively stagnant demand.

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More consumption means more generation, and more infrastructure needed to move that power. All of it requires significant investment, transforming the electricity boom into as much a capital story as it is an energy story.

That is the reality framing the debate surrounding the proposed acquisition of AES Corporation. On Sept. 17, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved the change in control of AES Ohio, finding that the transaction was in the public benefit and could proceed.

Less than two weeks later, a handful of U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reject the broader transaction, citing concerns that private investment in utilities could raise electricity costs, create conflicts involving data-center investments, and increase financial risks for regulated utilities.