David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
4h

Trump has defied so many odds in his short political tenure.

Sure he's not on the ballot, then again, he is.

Because he has challenged the status quo in countless ways,

and he has won. A collective American Patriot Tiger has arisen as a result.

My hope springs eternal for Tuesday.

Based on the polling industries recent massive failures, I'd say hope is just as accurate.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

The outlook if Jeffries is the house leader is total ineffectiveness with cronies at the ultimate level of incompetence running committees. And there will be no budget hence no spending control. The polls are corrupted as a paid for result not a measure of the population opinion. Even further shocking is how many people (idiots) that listen to polls to guide their voting. Unbelievable, sickening, and disgusting all at the same time.

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