Forecast models and the generic congressional ballot typically showing Democrats ahead by 8 or more points give Democrats a high probability of flipping the House, with projected majorities in the 230–241 seat range and control odds generally running 80–97% across aggregators such as Silver Bulletin/FLIPR, Cook Political Report, Decision Desk HQ, and others. It is what it is.

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But massive polling uncertainty remains. For example, today the Washington Post published its Kansas Senate (Hamilton vs. Marshall), which shows Democrat Adam Hamilton leading Republican Sen. Roger Marshall 52%–43% (+9), with Libertarian David Graham at 4%.

The Post’s own accompanying article is titled “We polled Kansas. Democrats wanted to talk. Republicans, not so much.” It explicitly flags response bias: Democrats were far more willing to answer the survey than Republicans, raising the risk that results overstate Democratic support. Small systematic biases of 2–4 points (as seen in prior cycles) will cascade across all races, producing 80% simulation ranges that often span both a Democratic Senate majority and a retained Republican one.

Nate Silver, who has had his share of misses as well, has repeatedly noted that several of the most important Senate races show Democratic leads of roughly 2–4 points — exactly the size of a typical systematic polling miss (the kind seen in 2016, 2020, and 2024). Examples from late-October averages and his commentary:

Texas: Talarico (D) leads Paxton (R) by 2–3 points in many averages (CNN had +6; other recent polls tighter or even).

Ohio: Brown (D) leads Husted (R) by 3 points.

Alaska: Peltola (D) leads Sullivan (R) by 3–4 points.

Maine: Jackson (D) leads Collins (R) by 2–4 points.

Silver’s point: a 3–4-point error in the same direction across these races would flip multiple seats and could leave Republicans with 50–52 seats instead of a Democratic majority. His analysis is here:

(and related FLIPR updates).

I am anticipating a Democratic House majority paired with a 50/50 Senate, with Vice President J.D Vance sitting in the Senate Chair and casting every deciding vote for the next two years. That is just me.

Meanwhile, In Other News...

The Democrats’ civil war over permitting reform

There is a quiet war on the Left over the Senate’s permitting bill, and it broke into the open this week with people choosing sides.

Against: John Podesta. He was Bill Clinton’s White House chief of staff, Barack Obama’s counselor, the founder of the Center for American Progress, and the Biden adviser who ran the Inflation Reduction Act’s spending and then the climate portfolio at the State Department. Heatmap reports on a recording of his remarks at the University of Colorado that praised the bill’s transmission reforms, but argued Democratic negotiators had handed President Trump “a loaded Howitzer” in their quest for permitting certainty for renewable energy projects, and that it should only pass if lawmakers remove the weapon.

Also, against: the Natural Resources Defense Council, the biggest of the green litigation groups. As NRDC’s Executive Director Christy Goldfuss wrote on X.com “@NRDC’s team of litigators completely agree with @johnpodesta”

For: Tom Steyer. He made his billions running the hedge fund Farallon Capital, then spent a good chunk of them on climate politics. He wrote this week under the headline “Take the deal”:

I’ve spent years and a good deal of my own money fighting for climate action, and I’m not in the habit of praising anything Republicans have endorsed. So, I’ll say it plainly to my fellow progressives: this is a bill we should support, and I’m asking you to join me.

Also, for: Jennifer Granholm, Biden’s Energy Secretary. Axios reports that she recently said, “I think we should pass it. I know it’s not perfect.” And: “Who’s to say we’re going to get a better deal? We still need a presidential signature in the next two years.”

The debate on the Left comes down to “project certainty.” The Democrats want maximum leverage to stop oil, gas, and coal projects the next time they have a Democratic President. It’s that simple.

The Senate has a procedural vote scheduled for November 9 that needs 60 votes. That’s when we’ll see how this quiet war on the Left has gone.

EPA moves to fix the Biden methane rule that was designed to close America’s smallest wells

On Monday in Lubbock, Texas President Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced EPA’s latest proposal to review the Biden administration’s OOOOb/c regulation under the Clean Air Act.

In 2024, the Biden administration decided to effectively ban flaring for new wells unless certain costly steps were taken. It also created a “super emitter” program that let EPA-certified third-party groups with satellites and planes report suspected leaks that operators then had to investigate. And it set a “no identifiable emissions” standard for tank covers and vent systems that a single loose hatch could violate.

The new proposal from the Trump administration would restore 95 percent flaring as an acceptable control for associated gas, rescind the super-emitter program, and split the tank standard into a design requirement and an operating requirement that allows repairs. Most importantly, it would write separate standards for marginal wells, the ones producing less than 15 barrels a day. EPA says those are roughly four in five of the producing wells in the country.

This rule will have a 45-day comment period once it is published in the Federal Register. EPA should finalize it before the next Congress is seated, because the methane rule is exactly the kind of regulation a Democratic House will hold hearings to defend.

Where would a Speaker Jeffries be on energy?

Unless something really strange happens, Democrats will control the House next year, and they will elect Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker. What will Jeffries’ energy agenda be? Energy has not been a high-priority issue for him. Instead, he will likely push the standard Democratic policies wrapped in some new “affordability” language.

On June 8, 2026, in a Dear Colleague letter, Jefferies said that the first bill of the Democratic majority would be an “affordability” package. To work on that, he created five working groups on housing, groceries & goods, caregiving, healthcare, and gas & utilities. The gas & utilities working group was chaired by Rep. Nikki Budzinski (IL) and Rep. Mike Levin (CA). Despite starting work in June, they haven’t produced any public information or policies that they support.

Rep. Budzinski is a big supporter of ethanol, so the odds are very good that E15 will be a part of the affordability package. Rep. Levin is a California Democrat, so his contributions will likely include promoting home-efficiency energy credits, paying utilities for efficiency, complaining about price gouging, and increasing electricity rates for data centers.

In sum, Speaker Jeffries agenda on energy will be the same things as before, but with an “affordability” label.

Europe’s energy chief says this winter’s crisis is “worse” than 2022

Europe is heading into winter short on gas, short on diesel, and long on nonsense. Reuters reports:

EU energy ministers are discussing on Thursday how to cut household energy bills and bolster security of supply ahead of the winter heating season as the wars in Iran, Ukraine and Yemen send oil and natural gas prices soaring. EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said nearly 50 million Europeans cannot adequately heat their homes and warned that number could rise as the bloc heads into what he called an even worse energy crisis than the one it faced four years ago. But he warned EU countries against over-subsidising fossil fuels.

Fifty million Europeans can’t adequately heat their homes, and the EU energy commissioner is worried that governments might over-subsidize fuel? Once again, the EU is beyond mockery. But given that many on the American Left want Europe’s energy policies, we will continue to mock.

And Finally:

Since it is Halloween – we leave you with the best Dog Halloween Costume we have seen this year.

We will check in next Wednesday morning – assuming the sun has risen in the east.

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