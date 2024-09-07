Where Does Harris Stand

September 6, 2024

Apologies everyone for the long read - we have been on August break. Let’s do this.

Does Kamala Harris support or oppose an EV mandate? Depends.

Kamala Harris is running an interesting presidential campaign where she refuses to take policy positions. Things have gotten so bad that even the media has started to notice.

Share

One recent example is Harris’ recent refusal to take a position on mandating EVs. Here’s Axios: