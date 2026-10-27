By Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association

Let’s not kid ourselves here. Democrats enter the final week with a clear structural edge. Next week could get pretty ugly for Republicans, particularly for those House members who are in a R+ 8 seat or smaller. It’s probably safe to say, “it was nice having you.” That is the nature of the beast.

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Polling is all but broken now, so take these numbers for what they are worth, which is nothing.

Democrats are ahead on the generic House ballot by roughly 8–11 points (NYT/Siena, YouGov, and averages around D+9), while Trump’s net approval sits in the negative 20 to 24 range.

Theoretically that gives Democrats an 80–95% chance of flipping the House between 220 and 240 seats, and a 55–75% chance of a 51-seat Senate majority.

Now shave 3-5 points off those numbers, assuming a fairly significant polling miss, and what does that give you? Who the hell knows.

Presidential-year polling (2016, 2020, 2024) repeatedly overstated Democrats by 3–7 points on the margin, and a comparable miss this cycle would shrink the House gain and could leave Republicans with the Senate if a few key states (Texas, Maine, Alaska, Iowa) move 2–4 points more Republican than the averages.