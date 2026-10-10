David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
Oct 10Edited

The fact of a 5-3 vote shows the effect of 2 DEI Supreme Court appointees. The 3rd vote is a show of true ignorance and TDS.

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
Oct 10

We need permitting reform, but not at the cost of opening up the doors to more insane, unreliable, expensive, ecologically destructive wind, solar and batteries.

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