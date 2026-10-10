The Supreme Court weighs local governments’ climate change lawsuits against oil and gas companies

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in Suncor Energy vs. Boulder County. The AP reports:

The Supreme Court grappled Monday with whether local governments can sue oil and gas companies in state court to help cover costs associated with climate change, an issue with potentially billions of dollars at stake.

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Key justices appeared wary about the potential sweep of litigation, but torn over the complex questions of federal and state law raised by the case.

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﻿Justice Brett Kavanaugh said a win by Boulder could bankrupt the oil companies and other potential defendants.

“I mean, anyone is a potential defendant for a suit like this. Any manufacturer, any business,’’ he said.

A win for the oil and gas companies at the Supreme Court, meanwhile, could shut down dozens of similar cases filed in recent years.

The entire point of the lawsuit (and similar lawsuits) is to bankrupt oil companies. A 5-3 ruling (with Justice Alito having recused himself) is a win and should shut down the wave of similar municipal climate suits. A 4–4 tie (Chief Justice Roberts being the wild card) leaves Colorado’s ruling in place—would keep those cases alive in state court and leave producers exposed to potentially large damages claims without a national rule.

Permitting Bill Update:

It is an impressive achievement for Senators Lee, Capito, Heinrich, and Whitehouse to come to a compromise on a permitting bill, but it isn’t a done deal until it passes Congress. This story shows you how the deal can die: Democrats want White House to go public on permitting.

Here’s the problem—what can the White House say that will make Sen. Whitehouse comfortable? Not only that, but this is a problem Congress in recent years—they have forgotten how to legislate. Article 1, Section 1 says, “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States…” Their job is to legislate. If they don’t like the Executive branch doing something, the answer is for them to legislate the correct answer—not to whine.

But on another note, Natural Resources Chair Bruce Westerman said he is fully behind the Senate’s bipartisan permitting bill and “look[s] forward to getting this across the finish line.” He also said it could move in the House under suspension if the Senate passes it by wide margins, and that a White House endorsement would help with the far right.

The Congressional Western Caucus is briefing staff today on the bill “in collaboration with the White House,” and is also set for a private virtual meeting with the White House to sell the Senate deal — the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act — to House members. This is a very good sign, and it puts pressure on the always unpredictable Freedom Caucus members to fall in line.

What is left are House Democrats such as Jared Huffman who are arguing for a delay saying that they will have more leverage next year. Some environmental groups still undecided, utility opposition to new transmission competition.

It is not perfect, but it is better to have something in hand to work on fixing minor imperfections in the future than nothing at all. We need to keep that in mind over the next few weeks.

Compare and contrast—EV sales in the US vs. Europe

GM and Ford reported their car and truck sales for Q3, highlighting a massive reduction in EV demand without federal tax credits.

General Motors: Sold approximately 25,473 EVs, down 61.7% from 66,501 a year earlier.

Chevrolet Equinox EV: Sales plummeted from 25,085 to just 1,905, a 92% decline.

Ford: Sold approximately 6,047 EVs, down 80.2% from 30,612.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Sales declined approximately 72%.

GM’s overall U.S. vehicle sales declined only 5.5%, meaning its lost EV volume accounted for more than its entire net sales decline. GM’s gasoline-vehicle sales were essentially flat. These reductions were skewed because people rushed to buy EVs last year before the tax credit expired, but they were still huge drops in the U.S.

Europe is going the other way on EVs. Reuters reports from Europe:

EV sales across the EU reached record volumes ​in 2026, with 1.64 million sold in the January-to-August ​period, up 45% year-on-year, Brussels-based environmental advocacy group ⁠Transport & Environment found in its EV progress report published ​on Monday.

EVs made up 22% of the market during ​this period, six points higher than the same period last year, according to the report.

﻿Some people claim that the lack of massive subsidies for EVs in the U.S. will doom U.S. car manufacturers. But the real question is what do people actually want to drive? The problem with comparing the U.S. to European sales is that European EV sales are heavily influenced by Europe’s high taxes on gasoline and diesel and their continued subsidies for EVs. All we can really say from this fall in EV sales in the U.S. is that without large subsidies, EVs are not dominating the U.S. car market. Remember this when some in Congress try to mandate EVs in the next Congress.

EV heavy trucking needs even more expensive diesel to work

I admit that surprised me from the WSJ—even diesel over $8.40 is not high enough for EV trucks to make economic sense compared to diesels. The WSJ reports:

Even soaring diesel prices aren’t enough to make the economics of battery-electric trucking work. Truckers in California are asking the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to subsidize the high costs of owning and operating zero-emission big rigs. Drivers of electric-powered rigs say they can’t compete with diesel-powered rivals even as fuel prices surge to record highs. Diesel hit a national average record of $6.528 a gallon in September, according to energy pricing specialists OPIS. In California, which has the highest fuel prices in the nation, it set a new high on Sept. 22 of $8.439. The ports are considering paying truckers $60 each time they pick up or drop off containers with a zero-emission vehicle, up to a maximum $36,000 per truck per year, over the next three years. The boards of the two ports are expected to vote on the proposal in the coming months. … California already offers generous grants to truckers to offset some of the higher costs of zero-emission vehicles that can run three times more than diesel rigs. Carriers say they also face bigger bills for charging infrastructure and higher operating costs related to financing, insuring, and running trucks.

It doesn’t sound like it makes sense for the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to plan to phase out diesel trucks in a few years.

And finally – if you follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) we have been experimenting with some new ways to reach people using short-form video. One of our first posts seemed to resonate well which got us thinking –

“How do we stack up against our peers on social media?” We ran the analytics for the past couple of weeks through AI and here it is the result.

So, in couple of weeks when we are shaking the tin cup at you for support for the next year – we hope you will spare a few dimes to help us out.

﻿Onward and upward!

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