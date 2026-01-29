Energy Secretary Chris Wright is correct in his reply to American Energy Advocate Liz Bowman below when he says that “New England families shouldn’t be paying the price for energy bottlenecks.

He is also right that the proposed #ConstitutionPipeline would ease the bottleneck which has been caused by New York politicians working with activists to prevent the building of a safe modern pipeline to bring #MarcellusShale #naturalgas from Pennsylvania into the New England states. That bottleneck has forced New England ratepayers to foot the bill for importing costly international #LNG from countries like Algeria, Qatar and even Russia in recent years.



But here’s the thing: The Constitution Pipeline will take years to permit and build - it’s a long-term solution to the problem.



The Trump administration also has a short-term solution available if it chooses the use it: Waive the archaic, counterproductive #JonesAct to allow American LNG to be shipped from ports along the Gulf of America to New England, a much faster and cheaper solution than bringing in cargoes from overseas.



Enacted in 1920 to bolster America’s Merchant Marine and Maritime capabilities in the post- World War I years, the Jones Act has long since served its intended purpose and now exists purely as a protection mechanism for labor union jobs.



Forcing New England ratepayers to subsidize those jobs by paying 400% higher prices for LNG than they should have to is not what the Trump administration ought to be about.



The solution here is simple: The Trump administration should keep pressing New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to get out of the way of the Constitution Pipeline and simultaneously waive enforcement of the Jones Act as the short term solution.



This isn’t complicated, Mr. Secretary. Let’s go get it done - it’s the right thing for New England, and for America.