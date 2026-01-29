David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Jeff Chestnut
2h

The New England problem is self imposed. The relief from the poor policy is really easy - quit the climate cult charade and start behaving to promote your well being, we can provide pipelines and LNG ships but if the self destructive lunacy still prevails even those short term workarounds will fail. There is only new englanders to blame and hold accountable. They need to realize they have cold weather in winter and the green new deal can’t provide electricity or heat despite trying to eliminate cow farts.

Stu Turley
2h

David, you can get a wartime exemption for the Jones Act - that is easy, but I have a suggestion - there is a precedent for tankers that have been seized by the US and placed into service and challenged in court. The Jones Act was referenced in those cases - so we may see LNG tankers seized and placed into service, it would not surprise me.

