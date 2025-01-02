I’m no fan of the Cybertruck, with its goofy DeLorean knockoff design and bloated price tag, but this is a pretty cool story:

The exterior of the Cybertruck is so sturdily constructed that its sidewalls contained the explosion centered in the bed of the truck and directed the force of it upwards rather than outwards. As a result, not even the Trump Hotel’s glass entrance doors just a few feet away from the truck were damaged.

In response to the incident, Elon Musk said in an X post that, "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken."

Here’s a clip of the explosion:

Here’s a clip of the intact entrance doors as the truck burns:

Here’s a shot of the truck, bed completely intact, following the explosion:

That’s really pretty cool when you think about it. The trouble now is, we will have to listen to fans of this goofy-assed vehicle brag about this incident ad nauseum for the next six months. You know it’s coming.

