Every U.S. stock exchange hit new record highs on Monday and are set for new record openings today in the wake of the “framework” of a trade deal between the U.S. and China which was announced on Sunday.

Below are the high-level details of the framework as it stands as of Tuesday morning. Things are still somewhat in flux, so some of it could potentially shift before President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sign off on it later this week.

Overview

On October 26, 2025, U.S. and Chinese officials reached a preliminary “framework” agreement on trade during talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. The deal, announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang, aims to de-escalate recent trade tensions sparked by U.S. tariff threats and Chinese retaliatory measures, such as export controls on rare earth minerals. It averts an immediate crisis by pausing punitive actions and sets the stage for a fuller trade pact. Neither side has released a full text, but the framework addresses key pain points and is expected to be finalized by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their upcoming meeting.Key ProvisionsThe agreement focuses on tariffs, agricultural purchases, export controls, drug trafficking, and other structural issues. Below is a breakdown:

Category

Details

Export Controls - China agrees to delay new export controls on rare earth minerals (critical for electronics, EVs, and defense) for one year, providing U.S. access amid China’s dominance (60% global production, 90% refining).

- Addresses U.S. blacklisting of Chinese firms from American technology and China’s prior rare-earth restrictions in response.

Tariffs - Removes the threat of 100% (or up to 157%) U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, originally scheduled for November 1, 2025. - Extends the existing U.S.-China tariff truce beyond its November 1 expiration. - Includes an initial agreement on “fentanyl tariffs” to address drug-related concerns. - Both sides commit to pausing additional punitive tariff measures.

Agricultural Purchases - China will resume “substantial” purchases of U.S. soybeans, reversing a September 2025 halt that shifted sourcing to Brazil and Argentina. - This benefits U.S. farmers in key states (e.g., Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana), as China was previously the largest buyer, importing about half of the U.S.’s $24 billion in soybean exports in 2024. - Commitments extend to this harvest season and potentially several years forward.

Fentanyl and Drug Cooperation - Enhanced bilateral cooperation to curb the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals into the U.S. - Builds on prior discussions to combat illegal drug trafficking.

Shipping and Maritime - Resolves U.S. special port charges imposed on China-built ships, easing maritime trade frictions.

Other Commitments - Finalizes a deal on TikTok’s U.S. operations: Requires sale of U.S. assets to American buyers, with the transaction to be completed under U.S. law and consummated by the two leaders. - Aims to reduce the U.S. trade deficit through increased American exports to China. - Broader truce on “shocks and fluctuations” in trade relations, with both sides emphasizing mutual interests while safeguarding core concerns.

Next Steps

Leaders’ Meeting: Trump and Xi are slated to discuss and potentially seal the deal during a face-to-face summit in South Korea on October 30–31, 2025, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit. This would mark their first in-person meeting during Trump’s second term; Beijing has not yet confirmed but signals positivity.

Implementation: The framework requires internal approvals in both countries before advancing to a binding agreement. U.S. officials, including Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, described it as enabling a “very productive” leaders’ dialogue, with Trump expressing optimism: “I think we’re going to have a deal with China.”

Context: This is the fifth round of high-level talks since May 2025, following escalations like Trump’s April 2025 tariff announcements. The deal reduces risks of a global trade war but leaves room for further negotiations on intellectual property, subsidies, and technology transfers.

This framework represents a tentative thaw in U.S.-China relations, though analysts note it may evolve based on domestic politics and enforcement mechanisms.

More to follow in the days to come. Stay tuned.

That is all.