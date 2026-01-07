Thanks to President Trump, the United States is restoring prosperity, safety, and security to the United States and Venezuela.

January 7, 2026

Secretary Wright and the Department of Energy are working with the Interim Venezuelan Authorities and private industry to execute this deal.

On January 6, 2026, President Trump announced an energy deal to strengthen America’s national security in the Western Hemisphere and help restore Venezuela as a responsible, prosperous ally of the United States.

On January 3, 2026, under President Trump’s leadership, the United States successfully apprehended Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who had been indicted for numerous violent crimes, including Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy.

However, for more than two decades, Venezuelan leaders chose a darker path of violence, corruption, and socialism. This shift devastated Venezuela’s economy, impoverished its citizens, and funded global terrorism.

Venezuela was once a wealthy, stable nation whose citizens benefitted from its vast natural resources and enjoyed a strong economic partnership with the United States.

The United States government has begun marketing Venezuelan crude oil in the global marketplace for the benefit of the United States, Venezuela, and our allies. We have engaged the world’s leading commodity marketers and key banks to execute and provide financial support for these crude oil and crude products sales.

All proceeds from the sale of Venezuelan crude oil and oil products will first settle in U.S. controlled accounts at globally recognized banks to guarantee the legitimacy and integrity of the ultimate distribution of proceeds.

These funds will be disbursed for the benefit of the American people and the Venezuelan people at the discretion of the U.S. government. These oil sales begin immediately with the anticipated sale of approximately 30 – 50 million barrels. They will continue indefinitely.

The only oil transported in and out of Venezuela will be through legitimate and authorized channels consistent with U.S. law and national security.

The United States is selectively rolling back sanctions to enable the transport and sale of Venezuelan crude and oil products to global markets.

U.S. diluent (light crude oil) will flow into Venezuela, as required, to mix, upgrade, and optimize the production and transport of Venezuela’s very heavy (high viscosity) crude oil.

As part of the significant modernization, expansion, and upgrading required, the U.S. will authorize the import of select oil field equipment, parts, and services to immediately offset decades of production decline and drive near-term growth. This will involve technology, expertise, and investment from American and other international energy partners.