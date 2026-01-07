David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
3h

I can't imagine why so many on the Left can't see that this may be good for both countries?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Chickie Galore's avatar
Chickie Galore
30m

Viva Venezuela!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture