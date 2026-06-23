In a move that would have happened years ago in a sane society, the U.S. Department of Energy under Secretary Chris Wright announced a conditional commitment for up to $17.5 billion in American Nuclear Supply Chain Loans on Tuesday. This financing will support the purchase of long-lead-time components for up to 10 new Westinghouse AP1000 reactors, accelerating their deployment by as much as three years and helping rebuild the domestic supply chain that anti-nuclear ideologues and regulatory sclerosis have allowed to atrophy for decades.

Share

This is not another green slush fund or subsidy for intermittent renewables that only work when the wind blows and the sun shines. This is targeted, results-oriented financing aimed at restarting America’s capability to build large-scale, reliable, dispatchable nuclear power plants - the kind that actually deliver the baseload electricity needed to power an exploding AI-driven economy, electrify industry, and maintain manufacturing competitiveness.

The structure is smart and targets key industry needs. The loans will finance bulk purchases of critical long-lead items like containment vessels, steam generators, and turbines for five projects, each involving two 1.1 GW AP1000 units. Westinghouse partners with utilities and energy companies, each committing $1 billion in equity upfront, requiring real skin in the game before loans can be approved. The bulk-buy approach drives down costs through economies of scale, creates supply chain efficiencies, and shortens timelines that have historically ballooned into Vogtle-style disasters thanks to endless regulatory delays and first-of-a-kind inefficiencies.