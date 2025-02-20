I posted a piece yesterday detailing efforts by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to recover $20 billion in questionable IRA grants shoved out the door by EPA activists in the closing days of the Biden administration. These are the figurative gold bars Zeldin promises to claw back for the taxpayers’ benefit.

Later in the day on Wednesday, the Washington Examiner reported that $2 billion of that $20 billion worth of IRA-related grift was earmarked by EPA to a brand-new NGO directly linked to the Georgia’s portly grifter queen, Stacey Abrams.

No, I am not making that stuff up. Who could possibly do that?