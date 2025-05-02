A pair of lawsuits filed on Wednesday signal a major shift in strategic positioning by the U.S. Department of Justice, headed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, as it relates to a long running lawfare campaign targeting fossil fuel companies. While some critics said the actions are unprecedented, they represent a key element of the overall Trump administration approach to its energy and climate policy agenda.

Share

Targeting Climate-Fueled Lawfare

The lawsuits targeting the states of Hawaii and Michigan, respectively, seek to prevent them from suing for damages related to emissions and climate change allegations from oil and gas companies operating within their states. Officials in both states had announced their intentions to file such suits but had not yet done so as of the time the DOJ actions were filed on Wednesday.