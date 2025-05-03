The U.S. Department of Justice led by Attorney General Pam Bondi filed four court actions this week, opening a new battle front in support of the Trump American Energy Dominance Agenda.

The actions come as a response to a little-noticed April 8 executive order signed by President Donald Trump directing Bondi and her team to “take action to stop the enforcement of state laws that unreasonably burden domestic energy development so that energy will once again be reliable and affordable for all Americans.”

Noting that, “[m]any States have enacted, or are in the process of enacting, burdensome and ideologically motivated ‘climate change’ or energy policies that threaten American energy dominance and our economic and national security,” Executive Order 14260 further states, “[t]hese state laws and policies weaken our national security and devastate Americans by driving up energy costs for families coast-to-coast, despite some of these families not living or voting in States with these crippling policies.”