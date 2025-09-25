The thing about President Donald Trump is that he has the unique ability to go into a hostile venue filled with people who hate him and would rather he didn’t exist and tell them all the things that are true, but which they don’t want to hear. He’s been doing it his whole adult life, with politicians, regulators, labor unions, and quite often, mob bosses and their capo regimes.

Share

There probably was a time when he cared to some extent what these hostile audiences think and might have become nervous when laying reality out before them, but those were his younger days when some massive real estate development could make or break his company and personal fortune. But now, at age 79, having lived a full and productive - if often controversial - life and seen his children grow into similarly productive, if not as bluntly stated, adults, Trump is like the proverbial honey badger: He don’t give a shit what other people think.